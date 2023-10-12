Female wrestler retires from in-ring competition due to major injury

In the latest news, a female wrestler outside of WWE has announced that she is hanging up her boots due to a major injury.

The name in question is SUNNY. Although she never wrestled in promotions like WWE and AEW, she was a member of the women's professional wrestling company called Evolution, which was created by All Japan Pro Wrestling veterans Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa.

According to Tokyo Sports, on March 21st of this year, SUNNY made her debut at Shinkiba 1st RING in Tokyo, commemorating Evo Onna's debut. Besides competing in the Evo Women's Championship, she participated in All Japan and other women's organizations, however, she has decided to walk away from the ring only after only 13 matches.

Representative Koji Nakanishi said during a press conference in Tokyo on September 14th that after competing in the All Japan Pro Wrestling Shinkiba Tournament, SUNNY received medical attention at the hospital because of severe numbness in her hands and feet.

Doctors have warned the female wrestler that continuing to wrestle in this manner could result in spinal cord injury or partial paralysis in the worst-case scenario.

Wrestler SUNNY spoke about her in-ring retirement

Even though SUNNY steps away from the in-ring competition, she will continue to be a part of Evolution as a staff member and has promised to raise the standards of the organization.

During the same press conference, the female star shared that she was glad to take a step back before something went south inside the squared circle.

"More than anything, I'm glad it was before something big happened in the ring, and I'm grateful to my teacher and the organization for respecting my feelings and body. As a member of Evolution, I will play a supporting role and do my best," SUNNY said. [H/T - Tokyo Sports]

Only time will tell how SUNNY will help the Evolution promotion with her backstage role in the company.

