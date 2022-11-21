Female WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon was not a "misogynist"; defends how he acted backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently opened up on her thoughts on former CEO Vince McMahon not being a "misogynist" amid the controversial hush money pact.

In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement following an alleged affair and misconduct with a former WWE employee. As per the Wall Street Journal investigation report, McMahon paid a hefty $3 million to the former employee to silence the matter.

One of the most memorable times in pro wrestling history came to life when Madusa jumped ship to WCW from WWE and dumped the WWF Women's championship in the dustbin on-air on WCW.

Ahead of promoting her new book, "The Woman Who Would Be King," Madusa sat down with TheA2theK Wrestling Show. The former 3-times WWF Women's Champion defended McMahon and how he acted backstage three decades ago.

"You know, Vince was always good to me. Vince was never that person that you have heard lately of, you know, misogynist acts or lascivious ways or anything like that. He was a man that told me that I was there to uphold, and you know, carry the women's division and be the face. So that's what I believed in, that's what I did, and I was holy hell on wheels," Madusa said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Madusa elaborates on Vince McMahon elevating women for the good of the company

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that Mr. McMahon was very much keen on reviving the women's division when he brought her into WWE in 1993.

When Madusa entered the then World Wrestling Federation, McMahon was dominant in revolutionizing the women's division.

"Vince was very serious at that moment because it stayed dormant for a while, so he wanted to revive women's wrestling. At that point, he wanted a woman that could wrestle that would change the game. He basically told me he wanted somebody very athletic that looked, you know, athletic and was athletic, and could carry her own and the company itself, she revealed.

According to the former 3-times WWF Women's Champion, Vince McMahon wanted potentially talented women in his promotion that could carry the company to heights.

What do you think of the unfolding made by the WWE Hall of Famer over Mr. McMahon? Sound off in the comment section below.

