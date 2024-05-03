Female WWE legend was stuck in elevator with Mark Henry for 90 minutes; says what he did immediately

A female WWE legend was stuck in an elevator with Mark Henry and opened up about what he did in that situation. She detailed his unbelievable reaction to the moment.

Michelle McCool is no longer on the regular WWE roster, but the legend has continued to make sporadic appearances. She also occasionally appears on her husband, The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, commenting on the current product.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry is not a part of WWE but appears on podcasts and in AEW. He's made a place for himself in the Jacksonville-based company.

On her Instagram stories, Michelle McCool recently recalled when she was stuck with Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man was an apt person to get stuck with, she felt, as he was the only one who could do what he did.

She said that Henry tore the door open with his hands and then put his wallet in the gap so they had air to breathe while waiting for the elevator to be fixed.

"the time @themarkhenry and I got stuck in an elevator in Hawaii for nearly 90 minutes. Real talk....if you're gonna get stuck, hope it's with a worlds [sic] strongest man who ca. org [sic] open the doors and put his wallet in it to get us some air!!!" McCool wrote.

The star shared what happened when she was stuck

Mark Henry's son is set to train with former WWE star Fred Rosser

Mark Henry's son, Jacob, is already set to train with a former WWE star.

The Hall of Famer noted that Jacob would go to Japan during the summer to learn how to work with Darren Young, aka Fred Rosser.

"He (Jacob) said during the summers that he is going to go to Japan. Already has three or four guys that are over there. After his first year, summer in college, he's gonna go to Japan with Darren Young [Fred Rosser] and start learning how to work. I said, 'what if you get drafted in the first or second round?' He was like, 'I'll play maybe five or six years and retire early.' He wants to wrestle."

While young, it appears that the star's son has his heart set on wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback