A recent picture of Kurt Angle and Ricochet received a hilarious response from WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday in style on the latest edition of SmackDown. He interacted with several WWE Superstars. Angle and Ricochet were interviewed backstage at one point, and both men had immense respect and admiration for each other.

A Twitter user later shared Angle and Ricochet's picture, which caught Samantha Irvin's attention. For those unaware, Irvin is Ricochet's girlfriend in real life. She had a hilarious response to the picture, as can be seen below:

Irvin's amusing jibe on Ricochet and Kurt Angle received a bunch of reactions from fans

Fans had a field day over Samantha Irvin's funny jibe at Kurt Angle and Ricochet.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

During the backstage interview, Angle dubbed Ricochet one of the best athletes he's ever seen in the squared circle. Over the years, Ricochet has impressed a long list of WWE legends with his high-flying skills in the ring.

Angle isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who has praised Ricochet. Last year, former WWE Champion Edge was a guest on Angle's podcast and shared his honest thoughts on Ricochet:

"I watch Ricochet, and I'm like, 'He is the greatest high-flyer of all time.' Like, he can do stuff that I don't get. How do you backflip from your knees to your feet? How do you do that? So, I don't know what the answer is, really, but I do appreciate the different sort of circumstances that talent have to try and get themselves over nowadays because I think it's more difficult. Having come back now and seen it first-hand, 'I'm like, Oh wow, this is harder!" Edge stated.

As for Samantha Irvin's amusing jibe, it would certainly be interesting to see what Ricochet has to say in response to the same.

Share your thoughts on Samantha Irvin's hilarious tweet about Angle and Ricochet!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes