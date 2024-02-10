Female WWE personality highlights issue of shooting a segment with Randy Orton

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber by defeating Sami Zayn. During the show ahead of his match, The Viper was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton.

Fans on social media noticed the huge height difference between Braxton and Orton during their interview segment. Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE personality reacted to the same by sending out a witty message.

Braxton claimed that WWE could barely get her and Orton in the same frame during their segment.

"It’s true I’m 4’11.5 and Randy is 6’5. They could barely get us in the same shot!" wrote Braxton.

In the main event of SmackDown, Orton defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who defeated AJ Styles to seal his Elimination Chamber spot.

Nia Jax recalled her backstage meeting with Randy Orton

Nia Jax was previously on the receiving end of an RKO courtesy of Randy Orton during the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble. The former RAW Women's Champion recently opened up about her backstage meeting with The Viper.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jax said:

"It was funny because I was in the Women's Rumble, and we rehearsed all that, and we were ready to go, and then I'm like, the doors are opening, I can't walk through anything with the guys. I don't know what to do. I've never taken this; I've never taken that before."

Jax further detailed her conversation with Orton. She said:

"Once I was done with the Women's Rumble, they asked me to go back to this room. I went back to the room; it was Randy [Orton], Rey [Mysterio], Dolph [Ziggler], and Andrade. They were like, 'Okay, we're going to hit you with this, this and that.' I'm like, 'Okay, I've never.' Then I look at Randy and go, 'Randy, I do not want to mess up the RKO.' He was like, 'Don't worry about it. Just turn to the left, and I'll take you the rest of the way.' But yeah, it was incredible."

Randy Orton will be hoping to book his place at WrestleMania 40 and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton will be hoping to book his place at WrestleMania 40 and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.