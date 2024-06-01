Female WWE personality reacts to being called names by LA Knight

A female WWE personality was called names by LA Knight during his interview tonight on SmackDown. She reacted to the segment later.

Kayla Braxton has been a part of WWE for several years now. During her tenure with the company, she has worn multiple hats from a host to a backstage interviewer. Braxton has interviewed many WWE Superstars during her career, from Paul Heyman to Kevin Owens and many more. During her interviews, she is no stranger to being teased by some of her counterparts, and she always gives the most genuine reaction.

Tonight on the blue brand, LA Knight had a meeting with Nick Aldis. Following the meeting, Kayla Braxton caught up with him. Knight called her a nosy nelly for trying to wait for a scoop about his meeting with the SmackDown General Manager. He tried to get her to say "yeah" by asking her if she wanted to know what he was talking about with Aldis, but she left him hanging.

Following the segment, Kayla Braxton took to social media to react to being called names when she was doing her job.

"LA Knight and the name calling when I’m just doing my job."

Check out her tweet here:

Knight did call out Logan Paul during the segment, so it looks like these two men might be headed for a feud.

