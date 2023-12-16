Female WWE personality says she "loves" Randy Orton

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series after being out of action for 18 months. He signed with SmackDown two weeks ago and was involved in a segment with The Bloodline on the opening segment of this week's show.

The Viper was taken out by the group last year, and when he returned, he set his sights on the blue brand, seeking redemption for what they did to him. He confronted Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown and told him that he wants everything The Tribal Chief has.

Randy Orton told The Bloodline leader that he's the Legend Killer and wants the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before leaving the ring, he told Roman Reigns, "Daddy's back," his new popular catchphrase.

After the segment ended, WWE personality Kayla Braxton took to X to share that she loves Randy, expressing her thoughts on the latter's work following the segment.

"I freakin love Randy Orton #daddysback," she wrote.

Roman Reigns has been champion for 1,202 days, and The Apex Predator wants to be the one to put an end to it.

