Female WWE personality will start things for Kevin Owens on SmackDown, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently moved to SmackDown, and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes a female backstage personality could start things for him on the blue brand.

KO was featured in a backstage interview segment with WWE journalist Cathy Kelly, who asked what was next for the fan-favorite superstar on the Friday Night show. Interestingly, Owens did not have a clear answer.

Although he admitted that he wished that his tag team partnership with Sami Zayn didn't end the way it did, he was happy to start on SmackDown with a clean slate. Dutch Mantell discussed potential plans for Kevin Owens on the latest edition of Smack Talk and predicted that Cathy Kelly could be involved.

Mantell believes that heels on the blue brand may pick on the presenter backstage, causing KO to step in, and it would lay the groundwork for his feud on SmackDown. Mantell said:

"This is what I think, I think some guys are going to start picking on her, what's her name? Cathy Kelly, and he will come and take up for her. And that's a start. Because they may not have a spot for him, they are figuring out a spot right now. So I think Cathy has a problem with one of the guys, maybe [Austin Theory and Grayson Waller]. I think they are trying to gang up on her or do something, and he sails in and takes it up, and that's a good starting point. Because I think they opened the gates on this one, and this is going to... and we will see next week if they do that." [From 40:08 to 40:56]

Mantell also stated that Kevin Owens could have incredible matches against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown. You can watch the full video below:

Kevin Owens on feuding with The Bloodline again on WWE SmackDown

During his backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, Owens stated that despite his best efforts to avoid crossing paths with The Bloodline in WWE, he is bound to engage with the Roman Reigns-led faction.

It was his previous feud with The Tribal Chief that caused his reunion with Zayn and marked the beginning of The Bloodline's internal fallout. However, KO hopes to avoid that for as long as he can on SmackDown.

KO also hinted at a potential feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He labeled the heel duo as people with "punchable faces," to which Cathy Kelly noted that many agree with that sentiment. It will be interesting to see who will be Kevin Owens's first rival after his return on WWE SmackDown.