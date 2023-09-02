Female WWE star allegedly didn't want to share the dressing room with other women

A female WWE star allegedly wasn't interested in sharing the dressing room with other women.

Chyna will go down as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The Ninth Wonder of the World was a massive attraction on TV back during the peak of the Attitude Era. She sadly passed away in April 2016.

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently shared his honest thoughts on Chyna. He revealed that there were talks backstage that she didn't want to share the dressing room with other women. Here's what Maven said:

"Second reason she had a lot of heat backstage, always would circulate backstage that she would not want to share a dressing room with some of the other girls. Again, I don't know that to be true. That's just what the rumor was, and what I heard. I'm just saddened that she's no longer with us, so I hope she's resting well." [From 05:44 to 06:05]

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019

Following Chyna's tragic death at 46 years old, fans called for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2019, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X. Chyna worked for WWE from 1997 to 2001. She won the Intercontinental title on two occasions and also won the Women's Championship once.

Maven also talked in his video about Chyna having heat because she was wrestling male stars in the ring. Here's what he had to say:

"The fact that she was out wrestling guys, that did not sit well with many backstage. But once again, this is Vince's baby, it's not for us to make the decision." [From 05:34 to 05:44]

Chyna will forever be remembered as one of the most revolutionary entities in the history of professional wrestling. She changed the game like very few did before her, and fans will always cherish her contributions to the business.

