Female WWE star breaks character; comments on being part of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day faction has been struggling recently. However, it was once a dominant force in WWE. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez, the newest member of the group, recently broke her heel persona and expressed her appreciation for being part of the faction.

At the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event, Rodriguez made her massive return after a seven-month hiatus. She helped Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley via DQ by causing interference during the title match.

In a recent interview with Postmedia on Toronto Sun's YouTube channel, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked about her experience of being unexpectedly thrust into The Judgment Day storyline. Raquel Rodriguez shared her enthusiasm for being involved in the heel stable's narrative. She emphasized her positive experience working with Rhea Ripley and her admiration for The Miracle Kid's journey from being her tag team partner to becoming Women's World Champion.

Trending

"When they [WWE] told me that I was going to be a part of this [Judgment Day storyline], I was so excited because as you guys know I've built a relationship with Rhea [Ripley] as my foe, as my friend. So [sic] I always enjoy working with her because she's such a big superstar, and watching Liv [Morgan] from home and watching her grow from my tag team partner to becoming this bad little Güerita, that [sic] is the best Women's World Champion in history," Rodriguez said. [From 07:42 to 08:07]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

You can watch the full interview below:

Raquel Rodriguez further talks about WWE adding her to The Judgment Day storyline

Big Mami Cool further praised both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan and acknowledged their hard work and dedication in achieving their current status as megastars. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion discussed this during the same interaction.

Raquel further stated that she's ''blessed'' to be a part of The Judgment Day story, revealing that she loves interacting with Dominik Mysterio.

"I'm so excited for her [Liv]; I'm so proud of her and to know that I get to be a part of that, too; I'm just star-struck for these two women; they have built themselves up by themselves to be these megastars, and I absolutely love watching their story. I think we all love watching their story. So, getting to be put in that [Judgment Day storyline] and having Dominik [Mysterio] there, too, just to joke around with, it's been really, really fun. I've been so blessed to be a part of the story," she added. [From 08:08 to 08:30]

On RAW's Netflix premiere, Rhea Ripley captured the WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. It remains to be seen whether Raquel Rodriguez will step up to the challenge and face The Nightmare in an attempt to bring the title back to The Judgment Day.

Please credit Postmedia and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback