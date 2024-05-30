Female WWE star broke down in tears when Triple H spoke to her; he didn't know what to do

Triple H is the head of creative in WWE and, as such, has a lot of work to do, including booking every storyline that fans see on screen. However, sometimes, his job is not so pleasant. The Game spoke with a female superstar who broke down in tears.

At one point, Ronda Rousey was really unhappy in WWE, feeling that things had not worked out the way she had been promised. When she returned to the company, she had an idea of how she would be booked, but it didn't turn out that way. She had wanted to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, but the match didn't take place. She wanted her plan to be put into action, but WWE had their own ideas and didn't follow her.

Rousey confronted Triple H over it and said that she would be in the company until SummerSlam, after which she would be leaving as soon as she put Shayna Baszler over. Triple H didn't fight with her but agreed instead and then asked how she was. To Rousey, it felt like he had the power to change things but was not doing so.

When he asked her how she was, she burst into tears and broke down crying, she revealed in her book, Our Fight.

"I burst into tears. Not just crying, but bawling. 'I’m so tired,' I said. 'I’m so tired that I feel like it’s changing my personality. I’m so much more anxious, stressed, negative, like butter scraped over too much bread.'"

She was also upset that she was not being treated similarly to Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Logan Paul, who were chartered around by the company. She confessed she ended up sobbing.

Ronda Rousey was underwhelmed by the instructions Triple H gave her for her WWE debut

Rousey went out after the Royal Rumble win of Asuka in 2018, making her official WWE debut at that moment.

She has revealed in her memoir that she was told by Triple H to go out there, but also that The Game didn't give her specific instructions on what to do other than to point at the WrestleMania sign.

"What do I do? Should I do anything? Do I shake anybody's hand? What should I do'? Triple H shrugged as if I should know. 'I don't know. Just feel it. Do whatever you want.' I looked at him. Then down at the paper to see if he had jotted down secret instructions I missed. Then back up at him, my eyes wide. 'Feel it?' I asked, incredulous, searching for more direction."

What she did was she ended up pointing at the WrestleMania 34 sign and smiling.

Please credit Our Fight if you use any quotes from this article.

