Female WWE star covers Rey Mysterio's maskless face with her hand in public [PHOTO]

A female WWE star was spotted covering Rey Mysterio's maskless face in a recent picture.

Mysterio and many other wrestlers attended the Super Bowl this year. 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley was also among the ones who attended the event.

In a photo that's currently making the rounds on social media, The Role Model can be seen covering Rey Mysterio's face in a wholesome gesture.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio hasn't wrestled since losing to Logan Paul

At Crown Jewel 2023, Mysterio lost the United States title to Logan Paul. He then underwent surgery for an injured knee and is currently out of action.

Mere days before Crown Jewel, the Hall of Famer spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and shared his honest thoughts on The Maverick:

“The buzz was a little standoffish and cold [toward Paul at first]. I think slowly … the more he was around, and the more we saw him taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. And that’s how it is — you embrace, you know? People that walk in from another world into our sport … that happens in any sport. But he has gained the respect of all of us. We see how much he appreciates [this industry] and the work he puts in to go out there and perform. He had just won a fight, his octane level was at a peak, and he felt very comfortable. Now, the question is, will he be comfortable whenever we decide to make this match?” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rey Mysterio is one of the most respected wrestlers in the world today. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. He went on to defeat his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Drop your reactions to Bayley's heartfelt gesture towards Mysterio! Do you miss the Lucha legend in the ring? Share in the comments below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE