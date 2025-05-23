Female WWE star doubts she will ever get married again after recent divorce

A 41-year-old WWE veteran doubts she will get married again after getting divorced. The person in question is Nikki Bella.

Ad

The former WWE Divas Champion filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev last year after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. As part of their divorce settlement agreement, she agreed to pay him $3,500 per month in child support for their son Matteo and $200,000 in lump-sum payments for spousal support.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella said she doubts she'll get married again, but if she does, she'll make sure that her partner signs a prenup. She doesn't want a repeat of what she went through with Artem Chigvintsev.

Ad

Trending

"I used to think when someone wanted me to sign a prenup, I took it as, 'Do they not love me as much?' And now that I’ve experienced it and now learned and educated myself on it, now I get it. I will never, if I ever marry, which I doubt I will, but if I do, I’m not gonna be the never say nevers, or never, I’ll be the never say never, that yeah. Prenup no matter what. Doesn’t take my love away, it’s just because of what I’ve been through. I’m not gonna go through what I just went through," she said. (H/T SiriusXM)

Ad

Ad

Nikki Bella says she never expected to find herself in this position

The WWE star explained how difficult the situation was for her. She said she never thought she'd end up in this position.

"Honestly, it’s really, really hard and you just realize there’s so much control you don’t have. You’re sitting there in mediation and when you’ve built companies and you’ve built an incredible savings and all these things, 401k, all of it, and a person wants a piece of everything and you’re sitting there fighting for your hard work, it’s hard, but I put myself in that position, but I just never thought I’d be in that position."

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 together as The Bella Twins. The last time they were in the ring at the same time was during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More