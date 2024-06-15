Female WWE star impressed with Cody Rhodes; sends him a message after Clash at the Castle kickoff

A female WWE star has sent a message to Cody Rhodes after he crowd surfed at the Clash at the Castle kickoff show last night. The star in question is Cathy Kelley.

The Clash at the Castle kickoff show featured several top superstars, including the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes hyped the fans in attendance and then began crowd surfing. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Shortly after, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley sent a message to Cody Rhodes, heaping praise on him.

"that was the most elegant crowd surf i’ve ever seen @CodyRhodes," she wrote.

Cody has a massive challenge ahead of him at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, defeating Roman Reigns. He has already defeated AJ Styles and Logan Paul to retain the title at Backlash: France and King and Queen of the Ring, respectively.

Now, Cody will take on The Phenomenal One once again, this time in an "I Quit" match contested for the Undisputed WWE Title. It remains to be seen if Styles manages to win the top title this time around by forcing Rhodes to utter the words "I quit."

