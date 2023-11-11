Female WWE star kept an eye on Bobby Lashley's match on SmackDown; potential new faction member

A female WWE star was watching Bobby Lashley's match backstage on SmackDown, hinting at joining his new faction.

B-Fab began her WWE career as part of Hit Row. While the group initially did well on NXT, its star power fizzled out on the main roster. The group has been off television ever since Top Dolla was released from the company.

However, B-Fab was seen last week when she approached Bobby Lashley. He has been busy lately and has recruited the Street Profits into his new faction. The former WWE Champion has hinted about adding new members to his group. It wasn't explicitly mentioned what Lashley and B-Fab discussed during their meeting.

Tonight on SmackDown, Lashley went face-to-face with Carlito. The match was going quite well. During the bout, the cameras showed B-Fab watching the bout on television, indicating that there could be an alliance between her and Lashley in the coming weeks. Lashley ended up winning his match against Carlito.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if B-Fab will be the newest member of Lashley's faction.

What do you make of B-Fab joining Bobby Lashley's stable? Sound off in the comments section.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here