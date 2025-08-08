Female WWE star was kicked out of the locker room and shares why: "I got dressed in a janitor's closet"

A female WWE legend has now shared a story about how she was kicked out of the women's locker room and what happened. The star even had to dress in a janitor's closet.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Victoria shared that she had signed a contract with WWE after working with The Godfather, but the rest of the locker room was unaware. So she went to the locker room and deposited her luggage before going out to say hi to everyone and see what was going on.

When she came back, her stuff was out, and she was told by some of the women that the locker room was only for contracted girls with WWE. However, she did not tell that she was contracted as well, and ended up leaving to dress in a janitor's closet instead.

"I got signed a contract, and they didn't know. The locker room didn't know. And so I rolled my stuff in the locker room, like Oh, now I can go in the locker room. And I came back after going to go say hi to everybody, and the catering, and around the ring, and stuff like that. That's what you do. You say hi. And my stuff was out, and one of the girls came out and said, 'Hey, this is for contracted girls only.' And I was like, 'Be strong, be strong, be strong.' And I go, 'Oh okay,' and I just grabbed and I go, 'I just signed a three-year deal,' but I go and I got dressed in a janitor's closet." (45:26 - 46:04)

Victoria admits that the situation was resolved, but she wishes she was able to stand up for herself at first in WWE

The WWE legend admitted that the entire situation hurt her feelings. She said that in entertainment, it's important to stay strong and keep doing self-talk. The star revealed that some of the non-contracted girls brought in for The Godfather had been involved in stealing things as well, so they were being careful.

"It hurt my feelings, but in entertainment, you just don't show. You're strong enough, you belong there, you have to keep on doing self-talk to yourself, you know." (46:12 - 46:24)

She said that it ended up working out later, but she wished she had the ability to say that.

