Female WWE star looking insanely ripped at 41 years old

A current female WWE Superstar is looking in incredible shape in a new photo she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

At 41, Natalya is still going strong and is one of the most recognized faces in the pro wrestling business. She has made it a point to keep herself in great shape over the years.

In a new photo that she shared on her social media handles, Natalya hinted that she's in the best shape of her life at the moment. She can be seen performing squats in the picture that she shared.

"The biggest flex is getting in the best shape of your life. 🧠🫁🫀," she wrote.

Natalya's thoughts on her WWE retirement

The Queen of Harts has been a mainstay in WWE for about 16 years at this point. The veteran's retirement is looming closer with each passing year. Natalya recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and had a lot to say about her retirement from pro wrestling.

Natalya stated that watching Rey Mysterio wrestle at his age inspired her. She added that it made her think that she was not close to being done with wrestling.

"He’s so inspiring, his gear, his look his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something and granted he was in there with one of the greatest of all time Roman, but Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much and like I’m you know, I’m not close to being done when I look at like what Rey’s doing. I’m like Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people you know, because you look at who Rey’s worked with and how much he’s helped people even with Santos right now you know.” [H/T Wrestling Attitude]

Natalya is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. Two years ago, WWE ranked her #20 on its list of the company's 50 greatest female superstars of all time.

