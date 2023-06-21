As per current WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville, she was nervous when she saw Toni Cassano in the audience while she was facing Bianca Belair in the ring.

Toni Cassano is a fitness enthusiast and has been engaged to Sonya Deville since February 2023. Deville and Cassano met via social media and have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

While speaking with Maria Menounos, the happy couple spoke about the beginning of their relationship. Deville revealed that she invited Cassano to watch her match against Bianca Belair at a WWE event. When Deville saw Cassano in the audience, she told Bianca that she was looking incredibly hot. Deville also got nervous over the idea of being beaten in front of Cassano, on whom she had a crush at the time. Here's what she told Menounos:

"I'm in character, and I'm trying to act all tough and badass and then all of a sudden, at the corner of my eyes, I'm doing like my thing getting in the ring. I see her like... sticks out like a sore thumb, because this is the woman that I've been in love with for this many years from afar, and I'm like, 'Oh my God! Oh my! No, no, no!' And I swear to God, I turned to Bianca, who I was facing in the ring and I said, 'No, no, she's too hot! She's too hot!' She stunned me with her beauty! I swear to God! And I was like. 'Oh my gosh I have to wrestle 20 minutes and look like a fool in front of her right now!'":[6:11-6:42]

Bianca Belair knew about Toni Cassano, and so did other WWE Superstars

Sonya Deville had already told her friends in the locker room about Toni Cassano, and everyone knew about the 29-year-old being in love with her. Cassano loved every bit of Deville's match, and the duo later met for the first time.

It didn't take long for things to become serious, and the duo got engaged shortly after 2023 came around. Deville and Cassano shared tons of other details about their relationship with Maria Menounos during their chat.

