Female WWE star pays homage to Triple H ahead of major title match at Clash at the Castle

WWE CCO Triple H received a massive reception at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Kickoff Show in Scotland. During the same event in Glasgow, Piper Niven hilariously impersonated The Cerebral Assassin.

The female star is set to lock horns with Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in her native land for the first time ever. Even though Niven portrays a heel persona on TV, she is expected to be the crowd favorite at the PLE in Scotland.

Before last night's Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H hyped fans in Glasgow during the Clash at the Castle Kickoff Show. The WWE Universe, in response, sang along to the 54-year-old veteran's iconic theme song, "The Game" by Motörhead.

Later, the Scottish star walked in to have a chat with Michael Cole ahead of her WWE Women's Championship match against The Role Model. Piper Niven came out with a juice bottle in her hand and gave a playful shout-out to a legendary wrestler's entrance move by spitting the drink in the air, just like The Game.

"I always wanted to do that," she said.

Piper Niven asked Triple H for a title match at WWE Clash at the Castle

The 33-year-old SmackDown star recently recalled having a conversation with Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque for a match in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Piper Niven revealed how she built up the courage to ask her boss for a title shot at Clash at the Castle. However, when she approached Triple H, the creative already had plans in store for the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

"I walked up to Triple H and I went, 'I'm here to shoot my shot,'" Niven said. "And he just went, 'Let me guess, it's about Clash?' I went, 'Yeah.' And he went, 'We're working on it.' I was like, 'Oh, this went well. Okay, great, thanks,'" she said.

Only time will tell if The Scottish Monster will overcome The Role Model to win her first-ever WWE Women's Championship in her homeland.