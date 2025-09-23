Female WWE star possibly getting a new name

A current WWE Superstar might be in for a big character and name change. RAW Superstar Natalya could get a new name very soon, as per her uncle Ross Hart.
Natalya has been doing some of the best work of her career in recent times at Bloodsport and AAA. Her new, ruthless personality has been a massive hit with the fans so far.
Natalya's uncle Ross Hart recently made an appearance on the Wrestling Life with Ben Veal podcast and talked about Natalya's new character. As per Hart, his niece might be getting a new name under the WWE umbrella very soon.
“She’s been performing recently on some of these blood sports shows. It’s definitely more of a hardcore situation. It’s more real wrestling and grappling than what you’ll see on the bigger promotions. And she sort of found a new identity with that. So, I’m not sure what the storyline they’re doing right now in WWE, but it looks like they might be reinventing her, and she might be coming back under a new name,” he stated. [H/T Wrestling News]
Natalya on training a top WWE Superstar
Jade Cargill made her way to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. Natalya spoke to Mojo Rawley in early 2024 and opened up about training the promising star in the iconic dungeon.
“With Jade, she said, ‘Hey, I would love to come and work with you.’ I was like, oh my God, I would love that.’ When she came to the Dungeon, I absolutely love working with new women that come into WWE, it makes me so excited. I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she’s gone through a lot, her mom just passed away recently, so it’s a very hard time for her in her life." [H/T Fightful]
Jade Cargill isn't the only star who's benefited from training with Natalya. The veteran star has trained several other big names in the dungeon over the years, helping them hone their skills in the process.
