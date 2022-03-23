Female WWE star reacts after Big E reveals he narrowly escaped death

Big E has received a heartfelt message from a current female star after he narrowly escaped death following his SmackDown injury.

Big E suffered a harrowing injury on SmackDown a while ago. A botched belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside ended up giving him a broken neck. The New Day member later revealed that he was doing fine, and wishes poured in for him from all corners of the wrestling world.

E recently shared a frightening tweet, revealing that he 'narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death.' His tweet received tons of responses from concerned fans who were thankful that he evaded a horrible tragedy.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke responded to his tweet as well and sent him a heartfelt message.

"So happy you are recovering well!! Life is so precious! We miss your positive attitude and sense of humor! You’ll be stronger than ever in time my brother !!" wrote Brooke in her tweet.

You can check out her tweet below:

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE ‍🩹 twitter.com/wwebige/status… Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now. Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now. So happy you are recovering well!! Life is so precious! We miss your positive attitude and sense of humor! You’ll be stronger than ever in time my brother !!‍🩹 So happy you are recovering well!! Life is so precious! We miss your positive attitude and sense of humor! You’ll be stronger than ever in time my brother !! ❤️‍🩹💙 twitter.com/wwebige/status…

Big E is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the business

Pro-wrestling is a business where wrestlers continuously risk their health and well-being for the entertainment of fans. This is what makes them so loveable and endearing. Big E has also formed a long string of friendships and relationships over the years and is beloved by his fans and peers alike.

After his neck injury was confirmed, fans, WWE Superstars, and wrestlers affiliated with other promotions sent wishes to him on Twitter.

The former WWE Champion was overwhelmed with the love and support that he received following his injury and had the following to say in response:

"I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all."

There's no concrete update on how long Big E will be out of action. It has been reported that WWE had plans for him to compete in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 38 before he was injured. The plan was to have The New Day wrestle Ridge Holland, Sheamus, and Butch at the Shows of Shows.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Big E a safe recovery.

Edited by Debottam Saha