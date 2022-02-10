Female WWE Superstar reacts to Keith Lee's big debut on AEW Dynamite

Indi Hartwell took to Twitter to react to Keith Lee's big All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight's edition of Dynamite.

Keith Lee was revealed as Isiah Kassidy's opponent in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier on Dynamite. His debut took Twitter by storm, and Tony Khan is receiving major praise for the signing.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell seemed incredibly happy with Lee's debut on Dynamite and shared a tweet reacting to the same. Check out the tweet below:

When did Keith Lee leave WWE?

WWE released Keith Lee in November 2021. The news was a big surprise as many felt that he had a successful career ahead of him as a superstar.

Lee garnered major hype with his star-making performance at Survivor Series 2019. In the 5-on-5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat elimination match, he had an impressive showing.

He received a huge pop when he eliminated Seth Rollins from the match. In the end, Lee lost to Roman Reigns, but fans knew that WWE had a potential megastar in their hands.

Lee's confrontation with Brock Lesnar during the 2020 Royal Rumble match also received a loud reaction from fans in attendance. Fans immediately began speculating about a future dream encounter between the two behemoths.

However, Lee's WWE main roster run was a huge letdown. He spent a lot of time out of the ring due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. Upon his return, he was given the underwhelming gimmick of Keith "Bearcat" Lee, which didn't help him get over as well.

Ever since WWE released Lee, many fans have been hoping to see him in All Elite Wrestling. Tonight, he picked up a big win over Kassidy, and his fans are pretty excited to see how Khan handles him on AEW TV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you share Indi Hartwell's sentiments regarding Lee's AEW debut? Do you think he has it in him to become a major main event star in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Angana Roy