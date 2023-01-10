Female WWE star reacts to photo of Kevin Owens burying his face in the top turnbuckle

A photo of Kevin Owens from last night's WWE RAW went viral on Wrestling Twitter and has now received a response from Zelina Vega.

On this week's WWE RAW, Kevin Owens was involved in a segment with Baron Corbin and JBL. At one point during their exchange, Owens grew tired of Corbin's promo and buried his head in the top turnbuckle.

This particular still instantly gained virality on Wrestling Twitter, and WWE acknowledged the same. The company shared the picture on its official Twitter handle and asked fans to caption it. The image received a reaction from Zelina Vega, who had the following to say:

"Mood 24/7," tweeted Vega.

How did fans react to Zelina Vega captioning Kevin Owens' photo?

The WWE Universe had some hilarious responses to Zelina Vega's tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

Kevin Owens had enough of Corbin and JBL's promos and challenged the former to a match. The contest ended with KO picking up a massive victory over Corbin. The night still didn't end for him, though. The Usos and Solo Sikoa came out to attack the former Universal Champion, but Owens managed to force them to retreat with the aid of a chair.

Owens has a big match ahead of him on January 28, 2023. At WWE Royal Rumble, he will take on Roman Reigns with the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. KO is determined to put The Tribal Chief down at the mega event and head to WrestleMania 39 as the top champion.

Two years ago, Owens faced Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. The 25-minute outing ended with Reigns somehow managing to retain his title. The Prizefighter wouldn't want history to repeat itself this time around at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if he will succeed in becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

