Female WWE star revealed as new member of Bobby Lashley's group; major brawl breaks out on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were set to face The Final Statement, but the two parties ended up brawling instead. During the scuffle, B-Fab was revealed as the newest member of Lashley's faction.

The Final Statement debuted several weeks ago on the blue brand. The group comprises Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering and Scarlett. They attacked The All Mighty, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, which ignited the feud.

On WWE SmackDown this week, a huge brawl broke out between the two factions after Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits made their entrance to the ring. The bell never rang, and it seemed like the bout would be postponed. Kross, Rezar and Akam began trading fists with Lashley, Ford and Dawkins.

Angelo took out Rezar at ringside with a big shoulder tackle. Bobby Lashley sent Karrion Kross crashing onto the mat with a huge slam. Scarlett then jumped on the former WWE Champion's back. B-Fab showed up and hit her with a bicycle kick and The Final Statement retreated, while the babyfaces stood tall in the ring.

