Referees in WWE are known to be highly professional in their conduct around the ring and are primarily fair throughout any match involving any superstar. However, Chelsea Green has called the integrity of referee Darryl Sharma into question as she aired her feelings to the fans.

Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023 for the 30-women Rumble match. However, she was eliminated as soon as she entered the ring, and her luck hasn't fared better ever since then as she went on to face Asuka over on Monday Night Raw.

Asuka appeared to have a darker version on display and destroyed Green in the singles match, picking up a relatively easy win. The 31-year-old star wasn't happy about the loss and has now shifted the blame over to the referee of the match, Darryl Sharma, due to the reason he was assigned to the NXT brand instead of RAW.

"I’ve just been informed that the referee from Monday night was actually from NXT. If anyone has contact info for the @WWENXT manager, please fwd the deets as he was CLEARLY not properly qualified for this role." Chelsea Green stated.

Darryl would then go on to hit Chelsea Green back regarding the complaint against him on social media, stating that he thought he did a tremendous job as a referee after a review. Chelsea, however, wasn't pleased to hear all of this and called him out again for his "unacceptable behavior."

Chelsea Green recently threatened to get WWE personality fired on Monday Night RAW

It seems that Chelsea Green isn't a fan of the WWE management at all and has had several complaints against the system following her return. The returning superstar hasn't been shy about airing her grievances on social media or over to any of the top management on Monday Night RAW.

She recently caught up with Adam Pearce, who's been particularly busy but still showed off a certain level of entitlement for him to get her way. The former Impact Knockout Champion also targeted him on social media after Pearce had teased her about her excessive complaining.

However, Chelsea decided to take her overall rudeness to another level when she came face-to-face with Adam Pearce on Monday Night RAW. She further stated that she deserves a spot at the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event for a shot at Bianca Belair's title and also threatened to get Adam Pearce fired.

Pearce obliged in allowing her to snatch a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match by pitting her in a last-minute match with the new and improved Asuka. The returning WWE star stood no chance against the Empress of Tomorrow and was briefly submitted.

