Female WWE star reveals she hasn't been pinned in almost a year following heartbreaking loss

WWE's women's division is one of the best in the world. Recently, a female superstar showcased just how incredible the talent in the locker room is, as she revealed that she hadn't been pinned in almost a year.

This stat was revealed on X/Twitter, despite the fact that the female WWE Superstar in question recently suffered a heartbreaking loss. Jordynne Grace had a night to forget at NXT Stand & Deliver, as she was unable to get the job done in the Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women's Championship.

Fortunately, though, she was not the one to take the pin. As such, she can still boast about a rather impressive streak, as she hasn't been pinned in a WWE ring for 314 days.

The last time she took a pin was back in June 2024. At the time, she was once again challenging for the NXT Women's Championship, but came up short against The Prodigy, Roxanne Perez. Since then, she has been involved in numerous matches in the Stamford-based promotion, but has yet to be pinned successfully.

To be fair, Jordynne Grace's WWE career hasn't been a long one. She is set to have several matches in 2025, and any one of them could lead to her streak ending. That being said, it will be interesting to see how long it lasts.

Jordynne Grace and Giulia confronted WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

As mentioned earlier, Jordynne Grace's streak of 314 days without being pinned in WWE could be on the line in the coming weeks. As one of the main event talents on the black and silver brand, she is sure to have many high-profile matches.

The first one, right off the bat, might involve Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, two people she had previously sided with and recently faced at Stand & Deliver. Given what happened last night on NXT, a Triple Threat match between the two could be booked soon.

La Primera had a title defense last night against Roxanne Perez. She came out on top, but was immediately confronted by Grace and Giulia soon after.

Although nothing is set in stone, NXT General Manager Ava will likely make a match between the three official in the coming weeks, or at least, have Giulia and Grace go head-to-head to decide a new No.1 contender. Either way, these are exciting times.

