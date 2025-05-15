Female WWE star says she loves Dominik Mysterio - "I love Dom"

A female WWE star has named Dominik Mysterio in answer to a big question, saying she loves him. The star has elaborated as well.
Dominik Mysterio may be dating Liv Morgan on-screen in WWE, but he was the one named by everyone when it came to WWE stars that they didn't want to see their daughters dating. Jey Uso, Karrion Kross, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and several others named him as the one they didn't want around their daughters, asking if they had seen what he was like. One star differed, however: Scarlett Bordeaux.
In an interview with Complex, Scarlett Bordeaux said that she loved Dominik Mysterio. She said that he was harmless and only wanted to eat chicken tenders.
"I love Dom! He just wants to eat chicken tenders. All he wants is chicken tenders."
When Kross questioned her on it, she even agreed when the reporter said that she would not mind dating Mysterio herself.
"That's what I'm saying!"
It's safe to say that Karrion Kross was not too happy about the answer, but he did agree that Mysterio was a "lovable scumbag."
It remains to be seen if Mysterio ends up interacting with Scarlett Bordeaux in the future.