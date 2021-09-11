Female WWE star sends a message to MJF on Twitter

Liv Morgan recently reacted to AEW star MJF tweeting about her home state in a derogatory manner.

MJF is one of the best heels in the industry today. He is known for never breaking kayfabe, be it inside the ring or in real life. MJF regularly posts tweets berating his fans and in-ring opponents.

The September 15 edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Newark, New Jersey. Judging by MJF's latest tweet, he isn't thrilled with traveling to the state. MJF asked his followers if he really needs to go there.

…..do I really have to go to New Jersey? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 10, 2021

Liv Morgan noticed MJF's tweet and didn't like him talking about her home state. It should be noted that Liv Morgan was born in Paramus, New Jersey. She later grew up in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Here's Liv Morgan's response to MJF's tweet:

NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman

NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman https://t.co/Aaalv7JoPI — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 11, 2021

Liv Morgan had reasons for defending her childhood home against MJF

Liv Morgan didn't have it easy while growing up and lost her father at a young age. She struggled growing up and is defensive of her home state. She has opened up about her tough childhood in past interviews:

“I grew up in an unstable environment. If you look at my life on paper, I shouldn’t be here. WWE was the only thing that made me and my brothers happy. Watching Lita, I’d see this red-haired chick with baggy pants and sneakers, and she’s wrestling with the boys and is a tomboy. I was such a tomboy growing up. I liked baggy pants and sneakers," said Liv.

Liv Morgan has been a mainstay on the WWE roster for about four years at this point. She came up as a member of The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

The stable was mostly used to put over other talent and didn't do anything of note throughout its run. Liv is the only member of the faction who still works for WWE.

MSG, will u pls watch me ? 🖤✨😉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2021

MJF has been killing it on AEW TV for a long time now. His unique demeanor and in-ring skills are bound to help him become a megastar in the near future.

