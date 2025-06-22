Female WWE star shockingly calls Women's US title "just a stepping stone," says it doesn't mean much to her

A current WWE Superstar has shared her opinion on a major title, and it's shocking to say the least. Giulia believes the Women's US Title is a stepping stone for her before she moves on to bigger things.

Ad

Giulia is all set to take on Zelina Vega in a Women's US Title match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Vega has been the Women's US Champion for about two months now. She defeated Chelsea Green to win the belt back in April.

WWE shared a promo package for the title match on its social media handles. Giulia's comments about the Women's US Title were quite surprising. The popular star made it clear that the title doesn't mean much to her.

Ad

Trending

"This championship means a lot to you. It doesn't to me. To me, it's just a stepping stone." [0:37-0:45]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Unlike Giulia, Zelina Vega values the WWE Women's US Title

Shortly after defeating Chelsea Green on the April 25 episode of SmackDown and becoming the new Women's US Champion, Zelina Vega appeared on Busted Open. The newly crowned champion had much to say about the big win.

"It didn't feel real until I heard the bell ring. I hate crying. I'm like 'Gangstas don't cry,' but the two moments where I allowed myself to be in the moment were the ones where I let myself be the most raw. I felt like my 8-year-old self popped out and was living in that moment," Vega said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Ad

Zelina Vega also commented on her upcoming title match against Giulia and cut a passionate promo hyping it. She stated that she has suffered and sacrificed "everything" for the Women's US Title. She added that if Giulia wants the title, she will have to take it from her cold, dead body.

Only time will tell if Vega manages to keep the belt on her shoulder following her match with Giulia. One wonders what WWE CCO Triple H thinks of Giulia's thoughts on one of the company's major titles.

Ad

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Giulia's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More