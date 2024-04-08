Female WWE star spotted crying after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

A female star couldn't hide her tears after Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The star who was spotted crying is Samantha Irvin.

The American Nightmare is finally the top champion following his massive win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. He defeated The Tribal Chief in an epic encounter that closed out The Show of Shows.

Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer for WrestleMania XL on both nights. She was beyond thrilled with Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns and was visibly in tears.

Check out her reaction below:

Irvin has established herself as an insanely talented ring announcer over the past few years. She is known for never shying away from displaying her emotions during and after WWE bouts. Cody's win meant a lot to many folks, including Irvin.

As for Rhodes, he is on cloud nine after his big win over The Tribal Chief. Rhodes couldn't get the job done at last year's WrestleMania and was in tears as The Show of Shows went off the air. His time has finally come after a long wait as he now holds WWE's top prize.

Cody is WWE's biggest babyface today and is bound to do an incredible job as the company's top champion.

