Female WWE star spotted using a walker in new photo

A female WWE Superstar has shared a picture on her X/Twitter handle where she can be seen using a walker. The star in question is Damage CTRL's Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn't set foot inside the ring since WWE Backlash France. On the show, she teamed up with Kairi Sane as the duo defended their Women's Tag Team Title against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Damage CTRL members lost their gold that night.

Shortly after the premium live event, it was reported that Asuka had suffered an injury and was pulled from the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament as a result.

Trending

Asuka has now shared a photo on her X/Twitter handle. She can be seen using a walker in the picture.

You can view the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

WWE Women's Champion Bayley on Asuka

Bayley was kicked out of Damage CTRL earlier this year. The Role Model is quite close to Asuka in real life. She appeared on UpUpDownDown last year and had the following to say about The Empress of Tomorrow:

"She's just the best," Bayley said. "If I were to choose, she should be at a 95 [video game rating]. She's the best. She's been doing this for so long and consistent [sic] and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of. She's never slowed down. Even when she's hurt she's like, 'I'm fine,' and I see her limping and I'm like, 'No, you're not'. She's incredible and she's constantly evolving." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Bayley was talking about Asuka's rating in the WWE 2K23 video game. Asuka got a whopping 89/100 rating in the game. She is one of the most successful stars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment and has arguably done more than enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Are you missing watching Asuka on weekly TV? Sound off using the discuss button.