  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Female WWE star tells AJ Styles she'll have his back forever after he drops major conspiracy on RAW

Female WWE star tells AJ Styles she'll have his back forever after he drops major conspiracy on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:03 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

AJ Styles dropped a major bombshell during the ad break on Monday Night RAW, where he mentioned not having friends anymore to have his back. A female star on the WWE roster said she'll always have his back.

Ad

During the ad break on Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles dropped a massive conspiracy accusation, revealing that he believes someone in WWE doesn't want him in the company anymore. He cited his frustrations over his loss to Dominik Mysterio last week, where he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career. He also said that with (Luke) Gallows & (Karl) Anderson gone, and Michin over on SmackDown, there are no friends who have his back anymore.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michin, who was brought into The OC a few years ago to help neutralize Rhea Ripley (who was then a part of The Judgment Day), and after the promo, she told "Uncle Al" (AJ Styles) that she will always have his back:

Ad

It was a wholesome tweet from the star who most recently challenged Giulia for the Women's United States Championship. She was also a part of the match to determine the first-ever Women's US Champion, but she fell short to Chelsea Green.

That seems to be the position Michin has on the roster right now, especially since parting ways with AJ Styles and The OC. She appears to have a respectable place among the roster, being one of the credible veterans who help elevate other superstars.

So, although Michin offered to help Styles, it's unlikely that anything will come of it. That is, of course, unless there's another female star involved in this conspiracy that Styles has been talking about. However, despite his issues with Dominik Mysterio, there have been no clashes against Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez, as they have been on the side doing their own thing.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications