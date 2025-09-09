Female WWE star tells AJ Styles she'll have his back forever after he drops major conspiracy on RAW

AJ Styles dropped a major bombshell during the ad break on Monday Night RAW, where he mentioned not having friends anymore to have his back. A female star on the WWE roster said she'll always have his back.During the ad break on Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles dropped a massive conspiracy accusation, revealing that he believes someone in WWE doesn't want him in the company anymore. He cited his frustrations over his loss to Dominik Mysterio last week, where he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career. He also said that with (Luke) Gallows &amp; (Karl) Anderson gone, and Michin over on SmackDown, there are no friends who have his back anymore.Michin, who was brought into The OC a few years ago to help neutralize Rhea Ripley (who was then a part of The Judgment Day), and after the promo, she told &quot;Uncle Al&quot; (AJ Styles) that she will always have his back:It was a wholesome tweet from the star who most recently challenged Giulia for the Women's United States Championship. She was also a part of the match to determine the first-ever Women's US Champion, but she fell short to Chelsea Green. That seems to be the position Michin has on the roster right now, especially since parting ways with AJ Styles and The OC. She appears to have a respectable place among the roster, being one of the credible veterans who help elevate other superstars. So, although Michin offered to help Styles, it's unlikely that anything will come of it. That is, of course, unless there's another female star involved in this conspiracy that Styles has been talking about. However, despite his issues with Dominik Mysterio, there have been no clashes against Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez, as they have been on the side doing their own thing.