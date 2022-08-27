 "A great lady. And very pretty" - Female WWE Superstar claims that she slid into Sonya Deville's DMs

In the aftermath of this week's SmackDown, former women's champion Natalya took to Twitter to send a message to her tag team partner Sonya Deville.

The two women teamed up on Friday night to win a 'Last Chance' Fatal Four-Way Match to move into the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Deville got the win for her side, as they defeated Dana Brooke & Tamina, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., and Shotzi & Xia Li.

Taking to Twitter, Natalya's 'assistant' Bob sent out a tweet praising Deville. Courtesy of the same tweet, Bob congratulated the two on their big win on the blue brand.

"This is Bob. Natalya’s assistant. Tonight on #SmackDown, Mommy and Daddy won. Thank you @SonyaDevilleWWE for always playing by the rules. You’re a great lady. And very pretty, most importantly. Love, Bob. [Check your DM’s later. I slid into them] Bye."

Natalya and Sonya Deville earned a second chance at the women's tag team titles due to an injury to Gigi Dolin

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, NXT 2.0 stars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their main roster debuts. The two replaced Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The Toxic Attraction duo secured a huge win over Natalya and Sonya Deville to book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

However, an injury to Gigi Dolin forced Toxic Attraction to withdraw from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville and Natalya were eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The duo lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semi-finals later on in the blue brand.

The final will feature Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky competing against Rodriguez and Aliyah to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

