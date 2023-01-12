Female WWE Superstar explains reason for beatdown to Ricochet on SmackDown

Ricochet's victory over Top Dolla put him in a precarious spot on WWE SmackDown Friday night.

After securing the victory, Hit Row attacked The One and Only and might have given him a serious injury if not for Braun Strowman getting involved to make the save for his new friend.

Hit Row's B-Fab took to social media today to address the group turning on Ricochet on SmackDown after Top Dolla lost a singles match to the former Intercontinental Champion. B-Fab posted the following video, where she gave the following explanation for what Hit Row did.

"So I'm pretty sure that everybody's heard that Hit Row turned your favorite funny guy flipper into a flapjack," B-Fab said. "And all I keep hearing is B-Fab, you didn't have to do Ricochet like that. B-Fab, you didn't have to kick his head in, and then just because everybody is telling their little jokey jokes and getting their ha has in doesn't mean that you get to. Just because you decide to put in your two cents, I use my favorite blue crocodile boots to put you in your place. Ricochet got to learn the first lesson of the game, and that's watch your mouth. And if you didn't know, now you know."

Briana Brandy @TheVibeBri 🏽 #IYDKNYK #youBIGMAD Stop asking me “WHY?!?” because Hit Row is NOT with the DISRESPECT! Dummies! Bfab gives NONE Stop asking me “WHY?!?” because Hit Row is NOT with the DISRESPECT! Dummies! Bfab gives NONE 🅱️💅🏽 #IYDKNYK #youBIGMAD https://t.co/HytZbox6JG

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Ricochet recently got engaged to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin

While SmackDown didn't exactly go Ricochet's way, his world got a lot better following it as he proposed to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who happily accepted.

Both WWE Superstars took to social media to express their happiness over the recent engagement. WWE on FOX posted a photo from The One and Only's Instagram page that captured the couple's special moment in real time.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to send our congratulations to the happy couple.

What do you make of B-Fab's comments? Are you looking forward to Hit Row being a heel faction on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : How do you prefer Hit Row? Babyface Heel 0 votes