"On the top of my to-do list" - Female WWE Superstar hints at current faction going after The Usos' tag team championships

WWE star Maxxine Dupri has hinted that the Maximum Male Models should get a shot at The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Dupri suggested that it was on the top of her to-do list to get ma.çé and mån.sôör a shot at the tag titles. In response to a tweet from ma.çé where he and mån.sôör were posing with what looked like the Raw and SmackDown tag titles, Dupri tweeted:

"it’s on the top of my to-do list, don’t worry boys."

Check out Maxxine Dupri's tweet below:

Since arriving on SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models have only competed on a handful of occasions.

The group was previously led by Max Dupri, formerly known as L.A. Knight. However, the former NXT sensation finally snapped and betrayed his stablemates. In doing so, he suggested that the return of L.A. Knight was inevitable.

The Usos recently defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes.

The back-and-forth contest also saw interference from Imperium, who eventually cost The Brawling Brutes the match. Interestingly enough, on this week's episode of NXT, Imperium once again cost their arch-rivals the chance to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The Usos' reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions has been nothing short of historic. The duo have successfully defended their titles at numerous premium live events against some of the best teams WWE has to offer at the moment.

Given Jey's issues with fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn, fans think the Honorary Uce might team up with Kevin Owens to dethrone Jimmy and Jey at some point down the road.

But as things stand, The Usos are still the best tag team in WWE, continuing their historic reign as both RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Do you think the Maximum Male Models will ever get a shot at the tag team titles? Sound off in the comment section.

