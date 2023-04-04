Female WWE Superstar was under the mascot costume during Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance

WWE WrestleMania 39 had several surprises, and it seems like one of them went unnoticed. WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca took to Instagram to reveal that she made her 'Mania debut by donning the Cinnamoji character's costume during Rey Mysterio's entrance.

One of the biggest takeaways from WrestleMania was the sheer number of sponsorships the company managed to attract. Almost every match was presented by a major brand, and in Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik, it was Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Interestingly enough, NXT star Sol Ruca was tasked with being the Cinnamoji during the evening. Going by her Instagram post, she surely did have a blast making her first appearance at WrestleMania. Swipe left to watch her debut at The Show of Shows below:

Sol Ruca was signed by WWE in 2022 and has since competed in various matches in NXT as she continues to learn the ropes of professional wrestling.

The 23-year-old star has already wrestled the likes of Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell on NXT TV, and while she lost, the Ontario, California native gave a good account of her capabilities as a pro wrestler.

The future is bright for the young talent, and even if it were to dress up as a mascot, she would be glad to have gotten a taste of what a WrestleMania event is like. In a few years, she might even feature on the card.

What happened with Rey Mysterio on the RAW after WrestleMania?

After securing a satisfying victory over Dominik at 'Mania 39, Rey Mysterio appeared on RAW and cut a promo, thanking the fans and Bad Bunny, seated at ringside.

Austin Theory interrupted Mysterio, which led to an impromptu match being announced between the United States Champion and the recently-inducted WWE Hall of Famer.

Dominik showed up during the bout and distracted his father, helping Theory hit the A-Town for a massive win. The post-match angle saw a huge brawl break out between Bad Bunny and The Judgment Day, which concluded with Damian Priest sending the Puerto Rican rapper through the announcer's table with a brutal chokeslam.

Dominik beat Rey down in the ring to finish the segment, seemingly confirming their rivalry is far from over.

