Female WWE Superstar mocks Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and others with hilarious imitations

Mia Yim has mocked Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Shelton Benjamin in a hilarious video by imitating them.

Ever since her return to WWE, Mia Yim has come into her own. She has been very entertaining, whether it was her storyline with The O.C. or during solo matches. She has let her personality shine, and fans are taking to her due to her charisma and in-ring prowess.

Michin let her personality shine on Twitter this time as she posted a hilarious video where she could be seen making fun of Bianca Belair, Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Shelton Benjamin.

"I’m having too much fun on this thing.."Mia Yim tweeted.

In the video, Yim makes fun of how Bianca Belair tries to act feisty as she mocks Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler's walk. The video was well-received by fans as it showed her lighter side.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley has been pushed massively ever since she joined The Judgment Day. She even got the biggest win of her career when she outlasted 29 other women to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

The win put her on a collision course with Charlotte Flair, a rivalry that began when the latter won their last encounter three years ago. Finally, Rhea will get the chance to set the record straight and defeat Charlotte on the grandest stage. However, it won't be easy, given how skilled Flair is in the ring.

As WrestleMania approaches closer, it will be interesting to see if these two women will engage in a war of words that doesn't include Dominik Mysterio.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

