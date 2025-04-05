Female WWE Superstar sends heartbreaking message to show her support for Kevin Owens after he makes an unfortunate announcement

Kevin Owens shared an unfortunate update on WWE SmackDown. He will miss WrestleMania 41 and will undergo neck surgery. Michin (Mia Yim) sent a message showing her support for the former Universal Champion.

Owens was set to face Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The Viper returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, preventing Owens from causing further damage to Sami Zayn after their Unsanctioned Match.

On X, Michin showed her support and love to Owens. The Prizefighter is expected to be sidelined for a few months.

"We love you @FightOwensFight," wrote Owens.

Check out Michin's post on X:

On SmackDown, Nick Aldis confirmed that Kevin Owens would miss this year's WrestleMania as the 40-year-old superstar addressed the WWE Universe. Orton made his way to the ring, and had a brief staredown with his arch-rival, only to be informed by the SmackDown General Manager that he was now without a match for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Orton clearly didn't appreciate the news from Aldis. He ended up hitting the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO. It remains to be seen if WWE has any backup plans for The Viper and finds him a new opponent for WrestleMania 41.

