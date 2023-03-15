Female WWE Superstar taunts Chad Gable about 'taking his man'

Is Chad Gable about to lose another tag team partner?

American Alpha came up from NXT with a lot of promise, but the group was eventually split up thanks to the WWE Draft in 2017. Years later, Gable found his number one guy in Otis, and the two men formed Alpha Academy, but a new threat looms over the tag team's future in the form of Maximum Male Models.

Maxxine Dupri took to social media today to taunt Chad Gable after last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. Tweeting a video of her walking to a song where the lyrics say, "I'll take your man." You can check out Durpri's tweet towards Gable embedded below.

Will Chad Gable lose Otis to the Maximum Male Models?

Last night during Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable was in a panic throughout the show, looking for his number one guy and Alpha Academy tag team partner, Otis. Gable even started passing out missing flyers in a desperate attempt to find his tag team partner.

Otis was eventually spotted by Gable in the middle of a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models, and the team's potential split was once again teased as the trio tried to lure Otis away from his friend.

It wouldn't be the first time a woman came between Otis and his tag team partner. He lost his former partner Tucker when the latter turned heel on him due to the former's relationship with Mandy Rose.

Will history repeat itself for Otis once again? What happens to Gable if it does? It seems that we'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Maxxine Dupri's tweet? Do you think The Maximum Male Models will eventually cause a rift between Gable and Otis? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

