Feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline "set me back a little bit," admits current champion

A top WWE Superstar has opened up about his feud with The Bloodline and admitted that it set him back a little. LA Knight is among several major stars who have previously feuded with the faction.

Knight is one of the most over stars in WWE today. He hasn't been used to his fullest potential over the years but still receives big pops and reactions on a weekly basis.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Megastar admitted that his feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline set him back in WWE. The United States Champion added that the feud elevated him as well. Check out his comments below:

"I think it did a little bit of all that. I think it took me in a few different directions. I think it optically, in a way, it elevated me, and I think... also, optically, in a way, it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild, back in like the winter and the springtime of last year. So I think that's just by virtue of, kind of the way it was all kind of set up, and the way it was done. But ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good." [3:14-3:44]

Check out the full interview here:

LA Knight's WWE feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Knight and Roman Reigns/The Bloodline kicked off a feud on the Road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Megastar was getting heavily cheered by the WWE Universe at that time, and many fans believed he had what it takes to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Reigns and Knight faced off in a 20-minute match that headlined the show. In the end, the OTC managed to defeat Knight and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

