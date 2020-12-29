Fight Pit match announced for WWE NXT New Year's Evil

The latest NXT special, New Year's Evil, is set to take place on Wednesday, January 8 as the first NXT event of 2021 at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE has just announced that two of the biggest stars of The Black and Gold Brand will go head-to-head in a Fight Pit match.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will take on his long-time rival Timothy Thatcher in the Fight Pit, in the second time that this type of match has taken place on NXT.

Timothy Thatcher won the first NXT Fight Pit match

In May, Timothy Thatcher took on now-WWE RAW Superstar Riddle in the first NXT Fight Pit match. For the battle, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle acted as the special guest referee.

To finish a feud that developed when Timothy Thatcher cost Riddle the NXT Tag Team Championships, they faced off inside the structure on NXT.

Thatcher managed to win the match by applying a rear-naked choke to Riddle, which caused him to pass out. The bout was Riddle's final one on The Black and Gold Brand.

As Thatcher already has one Fight Pit win under his belt, he appears to be going into New Year's Evil with an advantage over Tommaso Ciampa.