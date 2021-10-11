Update on final 30 minutes of next week's Supersized WWE SmackDown against AEW Rampage

Next week's episode of WWE SmackDown has been dubbed as supersized, given it will run for an additional 30 minutes beyond the usual two hours. That final half-hour has now been announced to be commercial-free.

Supersized SmackDown is set to air on FS1 next week, with it being the final episode of WWE's blue brand before Crown Jewel the following Thursday.

WWE has announced several big matches and segments for the show, making it a can't miss affair.

Furthermore, FOX advertised during the college football game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday that the final 30 minutes of SmackDown will air uninterrupted.

As a result, next Friday's main event match between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks won't feature any ad breaks. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will appear on the show to provide the final build to his Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The Saudi Arabia event will also feature the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments, with the semi-final matches set for SmackDown. Finn Balor will take on Sami Zayn for a spot in the men's tournament final, while Carmella and Zelina Vega will face off in the Queen's Crown semi-final.

Also announced for Supersized SmackDown is the in-ring return of Sonya Deville, who has not wrestled since SummerSlam 2020. She will face Naomi following weeks of animosity between the pair.

WWE SmackDown will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage for 30 minutes

With SmackDown going on for an additional half-hour, the final leg of the show will clash with the first half of AEW's secondary show, Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan is aware of this and said he "can't wait" to beat SmackDown in the ratings.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

The standout match on next week's AEW Rampage is CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal. However, beating a commercial-free SmackDown main event between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will be a tough ask.

Either way, Khan has shown immense confidence and says it will be a great weekend for fans of WWE and AEW.

