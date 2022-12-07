Final member for Shawn Michaels' new match type determined ahead of WWE event

Indi Hartwell defeated Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley on NXT to become the final member of the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match introduced by Shawn Michaels.

A couple of weeks ago, Shawn Michaels announced that a new match stipulation will debut at NXT Deadline - the Iron Survivor Challenge. Last week on NXT, Shawn Michaels, along with a special Hall of Fame panel, finalized the participants of the match.

It was decided that the participants of the Women's Iron Challenge match would be Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James. Shawn Michaels also announced that the final member would be revealed the following week when Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley faced each other in a triple threat match.

The match between these three women was solid, with each getting decent opportunities to showcase their in-ring prowess. Indi Hartwell looked the most determined of the three to finally prove herself. She grabbed every opportunity to gain an advantage.

This was clearly evident in the closing moments of the match when Choo hit the Brainbuster on Henley. She then proceeded to climb to the top rope and hit her splash. Indi Hartwell took advantage of the situation and shoved Wendy Choo out of the ring. Indi then delivered a blow to the back of Fallon Henley's head to pick up the win.

Following this win, Indi Hartwell will be added to the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline. We will have to wait and see who will be the Iron Survivor at Deadline this weekend.

