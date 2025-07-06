"Finally!!!" - Rhea Ripley congratulates engaged WWE couple

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has shared a heartfelt congratulatory message to two fellow wrestlers. Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan recently announced that they are engaged to be married.
It's been a while since Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan began dating. The couple has now taken a major step and is engaged. The duo received heartfelt messages from all corners of the wrestling world.
Rhea Ripley took to her official X handle to respond to Kelani Jordan's post celebrating her engagement to Carmelo Hayes. Here's what Mami wrote:
"Finally!!! [Emoji] Congratulations!!! #MeloDontMiss."
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
Rhea Ripley opens up about her iconic NXT Women's Title win
By late 2019, Shayna Baszler had become the most dominant and dangerous woman in NXT. The Nightmare managed to unseat her and become the NXT Women's Champion on the December 18 episode of the black-and-silver show. Here's what she said about her big win on Insight With Chris Van Vliet:
"It was supposed to be a throwaway, 'Rhea is here, she lost to the champion, now we probably don't know what to do with her' [situation], but because I got such a massive reaction from the Full Sail crowd, Sara Amato literally ran into the locker room. She's like 'We have to change the ending of the match. Rhea can't lose.' We're going to do a DQ because that's all we can really think of right now to continue it. So it was a DQ finish. I think I hit her with a chair, and then I sat on the chair and told her to come back in [sic] my ring because I wanted to continue fighting. Then it trickled down, and we had the match with the championship. The rest is really much history." [H/T: WrestlingInc]
It's been about six years since Rhea Ripley's massive win over Baszler on NXT. She's quite possibly the most over-female star in WWE today and boasts millions of fans across the globe.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!