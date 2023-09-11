'Finally' - WWE Grand Slam Champion shares his excitement regarding Bloodline member's new theme song

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently shared his excitement upon the release of a new WWE theme song. The concerned theme song is that of SmackDown star and Bloodline member Jimmy Uso.

After the disintegration of the Usos in the aftermath of SummerSlam, the two brothers debuted new theme songs, with Jey moving to RAW. While Jey Uso had a similar tune to that of the duo's previous theme, Jimmy, on the other hand, had a new track altogether when he came out to confront John Cena a few weeks back.

The theme was well-received by the majority of the WWE Universe. However, it was not only the fans who were grooving to the new beat. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on Jimmy's new theme and wanted the track to be uploaded online as soon as possible.

"If they don’t hurry up and put this on Spotify, I square to goodness…"

After one fan shared that the theme 'King of My Blood' was out on Apple Music, Kingston reacted to the fact with a sigh of relief.

Though it seemed that Jimmy Uso was out of The Bloodline, the past few weeks saw him try to get back with the family.

Jimmy Uso suffered a major defeat on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was announced to face AJ Styles during the latest episode of SmackDown.

In the main event of the night, The Phenomenal One was able to gain an early advantage. But when Paul Heyman made his way out to ringside alongside Solo Sikoa, Styles got distracted, and Jimmy was able to take advantage. However, the closing stages of the match saw Styles defy the odds as he was able to secure the win when he hit Uso with the phenomenal forearm.

Sikoa tried to get his hands on Styles after the match, but the latter managed to escape. But that was not meant to be, as The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest came out and attacked Styles and fed him to Sikoa as he hit the star with the Samoan Spike.

It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso is reintegrated into The Bloodline.

What did you make of Jimmy Uso's new theme song? Let us know in the comments section below.