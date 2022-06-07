Former Champion hails AJ Styles and Finn Balor as "two of the hardest-hitting" stars they've ever faced

Former United States Champion Damian Priest recently praised the in-ring efforts of both Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

Balor and The Phenomenal One have been wrestling for over 20 years, and they are two of WWE's most reliable performers. Both men are often praised for their in-ring skills, as they often deliver excellent matches.

Speaking on Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, Damian Priest complimented the two Superstars for their hard-hitting styles in the ring.

"They’re two guys that it’s home run, after home run, after home run, every performance,” Priest stated. “And by the way and saying that they have a big fight because of their size, those are two of the hardest-hitting guys I’ve ever been in the ring with, so don’t let that fool you. I knew that everybody has their, ‘I hope I can work with this person’. AJ and Finn were at the top of my list. Like, they were two towards the top." H/T Wrestling Inc

Having gone toe-to-toe with both Styles and Balor, Priest has more than proved his worth to WWE in recent months as one of RAW's most talented stars.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest passed judgement on Edge this past Monday

Fresh from their victory at Hell In A Cell, the trio of Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest planned to announce the newest member into the stable known as The Judgement Day on RAW.

With a microphone in hand, to the surprise of many, Edge revealed the one and only Finn Balor as the group's fourth member. He had just battled against the group in a six-person tag team bout at Hell In A Cell. Before Edge got the chance to welcome the Irishman into his group, Balor, Priest and Ripley attacked the Hall of Famer and kicked him out of the stable he created.

After weeks of pulling the strings on RAW, Edge is no longer the puppet master on Monday Nights, as Finn Balor and his former disciples turned their backs on him. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the faction now that Balor has joined it and Edge has been removed.

What moves do you see Edge making after being kicked out of Judgement Day? let us know in the comments section below.

