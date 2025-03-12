Finn Balor has a 5-word message about Dominik Mysterio amid tension in the Judgment Day

Finn Balor recently took to social media to share a picture of him and fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio backstage at a WWE event. Balor and Dirty Dom had big smiles in the photo, which was probably taken backstage on RAW. The former world champion also had a message for his stablemate.

The former NXT North American Champion did not compete on the latest episode of RAW, but he was involved in multiple segments. He was also at ringside with his on-screen love interest, Liv Morgan, during Raquel Rodriguez's number one contender's match against Bayley. The couple interfered in the bout, and Big Mami Cool got the victory.

While Dominik and Balor have been at odds lately, their differences seemed to have dissipated during the latest episode of RAW when Dominik got Finn a match against Bron Breakker. The show of love and friendship, which was missing in the last few weeks, has seemingly returned between The Judgment Day members. This was evident in the message Balor had for Mysterio.

Finn Balor posted a photo of him and Dominik Mysterio on X/Twitter. They were wearing their gear and were backstage, so it's most likely that it was taken on Monday after Mysterio got Balor the match against Bron Breakker. They had big smiles on their faces, and the former Universal Champion wrote:

"chicken TENDER LOVIN’ CARE with @DomMysterio35."

You can check out the post below:

Over the last few weeks, The Judgment Day has clashed several times over the addition of a new member after JD McDonagh was ruled out of action for the time being. While Dom presented the idea of having a new member, Balor had vehemently opposed it, creating tension within the group. There have also been some signs of dissension with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor constantly taking shots at each other over missed title opportunities.

Next week on RAW, Finn Balor will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. He will have the chance to right those wrongs.

