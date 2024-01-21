Finn Balor angry at WWE's birthday wish for 44-year-old star: "You are 2 days late, idiots!"

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor wasn't happy with WWE's birthday wish for a SmackDown star.

Karl Anderson recently turned 44, and WWE wished him a happy birthday on its official X handle. The tweet received an angry response from Balor soon after.

Finn Balor called WWE 'idiots' and stated that they were two days late in wishing him:

"You are 2 days late, idiots!"

Finn Balor predicts the 'future' of the business

Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio have been nothing short of impressive as The Judgment Day since 2022. JD McDonagh recently joined the faction as its fifth member. As per Balor, Dominik is the future of the pro wrestling business.

Here's what he told Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat:

“It was like, ‘Ah, we appreciate you because we love your dad so much. We’re gonna cheer for you too.’ Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he’s just been a completely different animal. Not only the growth he’s shown outside of the ring and in his promos and his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental. For someone who’s had very little training, no NXT experience, pretty much most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV, this kid is the future of the business in my opinion.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Balor joined The Judgment Day back in mid-2022. He has had an incredible run on the RAW roster since then and is one of the biggest heels in the promotion today. The Prince's fans believe that he deserves a lengthy world title run on the main roster. His Universal title reign in 2016 was cut short due to an injury.

Drop your reactions to Balor's hilarious shot at WWE on Twitter!

