Finn Balor announced for NXT Championship rematch

Two-time NXT Champion Finn Balor is set for a chance at redemption, as he'll be taking on Karrion Kross in two weeks in a rematch for the NXT Championship.

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, Finn Balor put his title on the line against the destructive Kross. The Prince of NXT went to war with his imposing challenge, as the two gave the WWE Universe a genuine slobber knocker. Unfortunately for Balor, "The Herald of Doomsday" spelled the end of his incredible title run.

We'd barely seen much of Balor on NXT until last week, when he returned to confront Kross. Balor was one of five men who attacked the champion, and one of the men Kross sent to the floor.

This week, Balor once again confronted Kross in a situation that was all too familiar to NXT fans.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross to defend against Finn Balor in two weeks

Karrion Kross in NXT

In the opening contest of this week's show, Karrion Kross demolished Austin Theory while he stared down NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. After The Way abandoned the arena, Balor appeared behind Kross. After stating that he refused to wait in line, The Prince demanded his rematch. The champion said he'd been looking forward to it, and he gladly accepted the challenge.

It's a long-awaited rematch, and fans might have a hard time predicting the outcome. A few months ago, rumors suggested that Kross was on the fast track to the main roster. As a result, one has to wonder whether Balor will become the first ever three-time NXT Champion and send Kross to RAW or SmackDown in the process.

If not, where does Balor go from here? There's a lot to look forward to, regardless this match's outcome. Which star are you pulling for this time around? Sound off in the comments below.