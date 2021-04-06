Finn Balor has bad news for fans of The Demon

Finn Balor has confirmed he has no plans to bring back his Demon persona for his NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver match this week.

The NXT Champion is set to defend his title against Karrion Kross on the second night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Thursday, April 8. The Irishman last performed as his Demon alter-ego in June 2019 when he defeated Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown.

Speaking in a WWE Now India interview, Balor acknowledged that many fans want to see him perform as The Demon against Kross. However, he believes it would be a mistake to bring back that version of his character at this stage of his career.

“Yeah, I think as soon as Karrion Kross came to NXT, people kind of had this idea of a dream scenario of Karrion Kross versus The Demon. The battle of the two entrances and the battle of the two darker characters. For me in this moment in my career, I feel like The Demon would be a step back. I feel like right now with my ring work as The Prince I feel very comfortable, I feel very controlled, I feel very confident, and I feel that’s the direction I have to go at TakeOver.”

In January 2021, Finn Balor told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino that he prefers to perform as his current persona, The Prince. The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion said he likes to create new ideas instead of relying on The Demon.

Finn Balor promises to unleash a “very, very dark side” of his character

Finn Balor won the NXT Championship after it was vacated by Karrion Kross

Although Finn Balor has no plans to work as The Demon, he still intends to show a dark side to his character against Karrion Kross.

“So I don’t wanna let anyone down. In the moment [facing Kross], there’s gonna be no Demon, but there’s gonna be a very, very dark side of The Prince that is gonna meticulously take apart Karrion Kross.”

Everyone wants to be the champion until The Champion walks in the room. pic.twitter.com/IJxiwKP7VU — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 18, 2021

Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross has been in the works for the last seven months. Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship in August 2020 due to a shoulder injury, just four days after winning the title from Keith Lee. One month later, Balor became a two-time NXT Champion when he defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant title.

